Rogersville Fire responds to early morning house fire Friday

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – Rogersville Fire was called to a house fire early Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post, fire crews were sent to the fire at 337 County Road 608 just after 1 a.m.

They said they arrived at a single-family home completely engulfed in flames.

Rogersville Fire told WHNT News 19 the home was a total loss.

Rogersville Fire was assisted by the Elgin Fire Department, Anderson Fire Department, Center Star Fire Department, Shoals EMS, Rogersville Police, and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.