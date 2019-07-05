Rogersville Fire responds to early morning house fire Friday

Posted 12:36 pm, July 5, 2019, by

Photo courtesy Rogersville Fire

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – Rogersville Fire was called to a house fire early Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post, fire crews were sent to the fire at 337 County Road 608 just after 1 a.m.

They said they arrived at a single-family home completely engulfed in flames.

Rogersville Fire told WHNT News 19 the home was a total loss.

Rogersville Fire was assisted by the Elgin Fire Department, Anderson Fire Department, Center Star Fire Department, Shoals EMS, Rogersville Police, and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.