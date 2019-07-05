× Pig ear dog treats recalled for possible Salmonella contamination

The CDC and FDA are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to contact with pig ear dog treats.

The FDA says the Salmonella discovered in pig ear treats can infect people — either from handling the treats or directly from your dog once he’s become ill.

Retailer pet supplies plus has recalled bulk pig ear treats sold in its stores. Those are the kind it puts in open bins and sells individually.

Pre-packaged branded pig ears have not been recalled.

So far, 45 people in 13 states have been diagnosed with the salmonella-related illness although none of these cases are confirmed to be a result of the pig ears.

Bulk pig ears were distributed to Pet Supplies Plus stores in AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI and WV, according to the FDA.

Consumers who have purchased bulk pig ears should stop using the product and discard it.

