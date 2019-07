× Multiple units respond to Huntsville house fire Friday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fire crews were called to a vacant home late Friday morning.

According to a Nixle alert, multiple Huntsville Fire and Rescue units were called to 2108 Levert Street around 11:45 a.m.

Fire officials said the house was supposed to be vacant and is a total loss.

They added there were no floors or ceilings in the house and electricity and gas were previously cut off.