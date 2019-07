× Man killed in Lawrence County wreck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Mt. Hope man is dead after a wreck Friday afternoon in Lawrence County.

Joel Grant Coan, 54, was killed when his pickup truck was hit by an 18-wheeler while crossing Alabama Highway 24 at County Road 50.

Coan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers are still investigating the wreck.