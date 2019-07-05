× Jackson County teen dies after being shot in face with gun

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Police say that a teen has died after being shot in the face while playing with a gun they say was stolen.

Scottsboro police said they were called to Highlands Medical Center regarding a person shot in the face Wednesday. After speaking to, authorities determined that a group of teens were playing with guns at the 19000 block of Alabama 35.

According to officials, Anthony Scott, 17, was shot in the face when a gun went off. Officials say the teens took Scott to Highlands hospital where he was later flown to Erlanger Hospital. Scott died on Friday morning due to his injuries, according to the report.

Jacob Taylor Isbell, 16, was arrested, according to officials. Police say Isbell is being charged as an adult and is being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Police in Scottsboro say the handguns they recovered from the home were linked to a series of breaking and entering of vehicles and thefts in the area of the home.

A juvenile was also arrested and charged with first-degree theft, according to police. Police say that more charges are expected.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you would like to donate to Anthony Scott’s funeral expenses, click here.