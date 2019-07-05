Huntsville woman charged with attempted murder in connection with March shooting

Posted 4:49 pm, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57PM, July 5, 2019

Tanisha Nance (Photo: Huntsville Police)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police made an arrest Thursday night in connection to a shooting that happened in March.

Tanisha Nance, 27,  was booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with attempt to commit murder. Investigators say she lured her ex-boyfriend to a location on Bonnel Drive on March 26, in order to return some of his belongings after they broke up. When he arrived for his things, police said a man with a gun fired at him.

The victim, 34, was transported by HEMSI to Huntsville Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Nance is being held on a $30,000 bond.

