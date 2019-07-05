Grocery shoppers make last dash to Drake Ave Kroger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Everything must go. Kroger on Drake Avenue is closing for good on Monday.

And many shoppers are making one last trip to the store to grab what's left.

Like much of the store, the meat and deli shelves are bare, sold off at a significant discount.

Kroger spokespeople announced within the last few months due to declining sales, they were closing the store.

On a sunny and humid Friday, a trip to Kroger is a chance to cool off.

"I always find stuff I need and the prices are good," shopper Karin Beasley said.

And on this particular Friday, there were still bargains to be found.

"It was 50 to 75 percent off," Beasley said.

But that doesn't mean it's the goods you're after.

"We came in for blueberries and there's no produce left," Beasley said.

"It was slim, there was only a bit here and there," shopper Nina Cash said.

A pink flyer on the glass lets Kroger shoppers know the Drake Avenue store is closing Monday. Which means anything inside is 'what you see is what you get'.

"I was shocked, it was just about empty," Beasley said.

"It's kind of sad, losing a business that you're used to," shopper Jeff Beasley said.

That doesn't mean neighbors in Huntsville have nowhere to shop. In fact, within one mile, there's a recently opened Aldi, a Walmart and Whole Foods.

"I have certain things I buy here and certain things I buy at Aldi, so I don't think it was a competition," Karin said.

In this case, it would seem the early bird fills the cart, as they load up on what deals they can still find.

"I'm very thankful, I saved about $339," Cash said.

There are five other Krogers in Huntsville and Madison.

Kroger spokesperson said the company offered 100 workers at the Drake store positions at the other stores.

According to the Madison County tax assessor, the store is owned by Kroger Limited Partnership, with an appraised value of $2.4 million dollars. So far, there are no plans for the site.