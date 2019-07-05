Dust off your space suit and prepare to be whisked away at Rocket City Summer Fest July 15th

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Don’t miss an ‘out of this world’ night complete with space-themed cocktails.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center and Yellowhammer Brewing are hosting the Rocket City Summer Fest at Yellowhammer’s Lost Highway Bierhall, Monday, July 15th from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

This intergalactic evening will consist of themed cocktails, Space Camp Trivia, acoustic music with Aaron Bradley, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to wear space-themed attire.

General admission tickets are only $30 and include two drink tickets and catering by Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza.

A limited amount of VIP tickets are available for $100 and include a bottle of Gemini, Yellowhammer’s latest specialty whiskey, along with two tasting glasses.

Gemini is the second of a trifecta of Yellowhammer whiskeys named for early American space programs. The first whiskey, Mercury, was introduced in May and the final whiskey, Apollo, is slated to be released later in 2019.

