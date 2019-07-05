× Find local murals and sculptures with SPACES Sculpture Trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Hunting for local art just got easier. You can find local murals and sculptures around north Alabama with an app.

SPACES Sculpture Trail features the work of 27 artists from 18 states across the United States. From January 2019 – January 2020, you’re invited to visit the SPACES sculptures and murals throughout Huntsville and Madison.

First, download the SPACES HSV app, which is available for free in the iTunes and Google Play stores.

Then, get on your feet and follow the maps! There are sculptures and murals available for discovery at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Alabama A&M University, Downtown Huntsville, west Huntsville, Ditto Landing, and Madison city.

If you post a piece of artwork, be sure to use #SPACESHSV.

SPACES is a collaborative project developed in 2010 by Arts Huntsville, Alabama A&M University, Huntsville Museum of Art, Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment Center and UAH.

On the SPACES website, they say it was originally designed as a biennial sculpture installation, the founding institutions welcomed the Madison Arts Council to the SPACES Sculpture Trail project in 2012, Ditto Landing in 2017, and Stovehouse in 2019.

Now featuring 39 total sculptures, SPACES is designed to engage and enliven the Huntsville/Madison County community through a large-scale public art installation.