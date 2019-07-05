Daily scattered storm pattern continues through the weekend

Downpours Friday have already dropped up to a half-inch of rainfall in spots, and a few of the heavier storms through the afternoon and evening could triple that!

I sometimes call them 'unfair,' but this one was totally fair because it finally rained at my house! #valleywx 😁 pic.twitter.com/Kj9puJ5XIl — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) July 5, 2019

Slow-moving summer storms drifting east at 10 miles per hour (or less) will have plenty of moisture and instability to work with for small-scale areas of big-time rainfall.

These spotty storms thin out this evening, but they may not completely ‘go away’ until after midnight. Remember the main threat from these storms is cloud-to-ground lightning; however, some strong wind, small hail, and very heavy rainfall may come along with the heaviest storms.

Weekend weather: Saturday and Sunday both feature a chance of some rain: hit/miss on Saturday, more widespread on Sunday.

Neither day gives us a 100% guarantee of rain, though. That means if you’ve not had your fair share lately, it’s still a little ‘chance-y’ that you will get some beneficial rainfall.

We will be keeping an eye on a complex of thunderstorms in Missouri moving southeast Friday evening into early Saturday morning. It looks like it will diminish before reaching the Tennessee Valley region; however, there is always a chance it might last a bit longer than model guidance projects! Don’t be surprised if there are some heavier thunderstorms in The Shoals and Tennessee between 9 PM Friday and 3 AM Saturday.

Expect spotty storms Saturday. Another disturbance passes and helps move a weak cold front into the area Sunday. The front acts as a strong ‘kick’ for more widespread storms; however, the best chance of rain Sunday may come south of the Huntsville area. It’s a close call on this one, so that’s why we are leaving the chance of rain around 50% for Sunday.

Hot next week! Some of the hottest weather of the year develops next week!

We won’t be breaking records, but even though the temperature may not break 100ºF, the heat index pushes 105ºF because of the heat/humidity combination from Tuesday to Thursday. Be sure to review the heat safety tips below — recognizing the symptoms for heat exhaustion and heat stroke may save a person’s life.

