Body found in Elk River

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Search teams pulled a body from the Elk River Friday morning during their ongoing search for a missing man.

Teams pulled a body out of the river around 11:30 a.m.

There was no immediate word on whether the body was Michael Rynders.

Crews have been searching the river for Rynders, 39, since Wednesday night, when he disappeared. Authorities said he and his girlfriend were kayaking on the Elk River when she heard him yell and found his kayak empty. Rynders was not wearing a life jacket, authorities said.

The search turned into a recovery effort Thursday.