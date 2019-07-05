× WATCH: Jefferson County uses helicopter in active shooter search

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jefferson County authorities used a helicopter to help track down a suspect during an active shooter call.

Ronnie Colvin, 59, was arrested Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the report of an active shooter in the 1100 block of Utica Place in Birmingham and called in the helicopter and a K-9 unit to help track the suspect down. Video released from the copter shows a man running into woods behind a house as authorities searched the area.

The video indicates that Colvin was taken into custody about 15 minutes after the helicopter arrived in the area.

Colvin was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, third-degree assault, menacing and reckless endangerment. Authorities said he also had warrants for failure to appear, attempting to elude and public intoxication.

He was still in the Jefferson County Jail on $40,000 Friday morning.