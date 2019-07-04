Thursday’s hit-or-miss storms end, but there’s a better chance of rain for the weekend!

Expect a few scattered thunderstorms around North Alabama and Southern Tennessee through the evening; once those are gone, it’ll be quiet tonight, but there will be more scattered thunderstorms in the region on Friday!

Weekend outlook: A weak cool front moves into the region for Saturday night and Sunday stirring up a better chance of some scattered storms. It won’t bring much of a ‘cool down,’ but the extra clouds and rain-cooled air will knock temperatures down slightly by Sunday.

Expect highs in the 90s, lows in the 70s, and a 40% to 50% chance of scattered heavy thunderstorms both days: mainly in the afternoon and early evening (think noon to 7 PM).

Thursday’s run of the Baron Futurecast shows the best chance of ‘heavy’ rain over Northwest Alabama and Tennessee through Sunday evening. A few communities will get more than one inch of rain; many of us will get a fraction of an inch, and a few spots may get exactly zero rainfall.

There is a chance that an individual storm could briefly turn ‘severe’ (winds at or above 58 mph and hail to the size of quarters or larger). That’s not going to be a widespread problem, but it’s something to keep in mind.

Hotter and drier again next week: It’s not exactly a ‘heat wave’ by our standards, but it will be hotter than the norm for early to mid-July next week. A large, sprawling ‘ridge’ caps off the threat of showers and storms from Monday to Thursday; the blazing sun and relatively drier air make for some hot days! Expect highs around 94ºF to 98ºF with a heat index as high as 105ºF.

If we are to make a run at 100ºF this summer, this next week looks like one of the ‘better’ opportunities for thermometers to hit triple digits.

-Jason

