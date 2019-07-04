Sign up to help families in North Huntsville for SERVE Day 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Step up and serve families of North Huntsville at SERVE Day 2019.

SERVE Day will be Saturday, July 13th at the campus of Victory World Outreach Church from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Volunteers will serve tailgate style food for the community and host games for all ages starting at 12:00 p.m.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to cook, facilitate the fun, help with activities, paint faces, play music, take pictures, and show love.

Organizers are also collecting donations of backpacks and school supplies for children of all ages. The donations will be given to children in the area through Kids to Love.

Click here for more information about how to volunteer and donate.