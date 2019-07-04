× Prosecution of 2015 New Market killings that claimed 5 lives may face further delay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It has been nearly four years since a New Market murder case that left five dead, including a woman who was 9 months pregnant.

Now, the case may face a new delay.

Christopher Henderson is one of two people charged with capital murder in the case that claimed the life of his estranged wife Kristen Henderson – who was due to deliver a baby – two children and his mother-in-law.

The killings took place at Kristen Henderson’s parents home on St. Clair Lane in New Market on Aug. 4, 2015.

Henderson’s co-defendant, Rhonda Carlson, was also his wife. He was married to two women at the time of the killings.

Henderson and Carlson are expected to be tried separately.

Henderson is due in court on July 26 for a scheduling conference – aimed at setting a trial date.

Carlson has a court date in late August, but the timing of her trial is less clear. Jake Watson, who is co-counsel in her case, informed the court Monday that he needs to withdraw because he’s taking a job as a federal public defender. It’s likely another attorney will have to be appointed to the case.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Investigators say the pair set the New Market house on fire after the killings.

The victims were either shot or stabbed. Those killed include Kristen Henderson, her 8-year-old son Clayton Chambers, her mother Jean Smallwood, and her 1-year-old nephew Eli Sokolowski. Investigators say the younger child may have died from smoke inhalation.