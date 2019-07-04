× Morgan County deputy involved in wreck with power pole

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy has been involved in a wreck in Morgan County.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Deputy of the Year Vernon Loosier was involved in a one-vehicle wreck with a telephone pole in the Water Tower Road area. They tweeted that they are “thankful for the Deputy’s safety.”

The sheriff’s department said Deputy Loosier was responding to a call for backup on a traffic stop when his vehicle left the road.

The deputy sustained minor injuries but the vehicle and power pole sustained major damage. The deputy was transported to an area hospital as a precaution and is expected to make a full recovery.

Utility crews are working to restore power in the area.

