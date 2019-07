× Lawrence County teenager involved in wreck dies

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Mt. Hope man died Thursday, a week after the truck he was riding in overturned.

Kagen Blade Sutton, 18, was critically hurt in the wreck on Alabama Highway 24 June 27.

Alabama State Troopers said the truck he was a passenger in left the highway about six miles west of Moulton and overturned. Sutton was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where troopers said he died Thursday.

Troopers are still investigating the wreck.