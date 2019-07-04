Food date marked more than a month ago and dirty dishes stored with clean ones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY

Maggie Meyers Irish Pub

1009 Henderson Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35816

Score: 75

Violations:

Employee restrooms highest registering temperature was 95ºF. Paper towels not provided and the hand sink was not accessible due to a pan in the sink. Follow up: The bar hand sink is cleared and accessible. It also has paper towels. The employee restroom’s hand sink hot water is 97ºF (temperature requirement is 100ºF).

Sewage was conveying onto the ground from the dumpster. Follow up: The old dumpster was replaced with a new dumpster and the dumpster and grease barrel’s area was cleaned.

There was residue in the ice machine and soda nozzle. Follow up: The ice machine and soda nozzles were cleaned.

Coleslaw made on 5/14/19, stew made on 06/06/19, and cottage pie made on 05/31/19. The manager discarded them. Follow up: All food containers have date labels within 7 days. A notice of intent to suspend their permit was issued during the follow-up for not correcting the holding temperature for the hand sinks. All other violations were corrected.



_____________________________________________

Posey's

12909 US-231, Hazel Green, AL 35750

Score: 82

Violations

Cracked food prep pans; dirty dishes stored with clean. Corrected during the inspection.

Highest recorded water temperature at the time of inspection was 86ºF. Follow up: The water temperature reached 151ºF.

A hand sink was being used to dump drinks; tools and paint scrapers were stored in hand sink. Corrected during the inspection.



_________________________________________________

Clean Plate Recommendation

Cheeseburger Bobby's

725 Beltline Rd SW, Decatur, AL 35603

Score: 98

If you're like me, nothing satisfies better than a juicy burger -- add cheese please!

Forget the salad bar, at the 'burger bar' you can dress up your hamburger and bun with a wide selection of toppings and spices.

But if you're going off the menu -- their "bucket list" burger has plenty on top like a fried egg, American cheese, bacon, an onion ring, Bobby's sauce and a pickle on top.

Turkey and veggie burgers are also available for non-red-meat eaters.

Freshly cut fries get a pop of seasoning with salt pepper and garlic.

For dessert, their thick creamy custard serves as the base for concretes, sundaes and shakes.

They say they work hard to maintain a clean space.