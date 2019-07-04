Food date marked more than a month ago and dirty dishes stored with clean ones

MADISON COUNTY
Maggie Meyers Irish Pub
1009 Henderson Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35816
Score: 75
Violations:
- Employee restrooms highest registering temperature was 95ºF. Paper towels not provided and the hand sink was not accessible due to a pan in the sink.
- Follow up: The bar hand sink is cleared and accessible. It also has paper towels.
- The employee restroom’s hand sink hot water is 97ºF (temperature requirement is 100ºF).
- Sewage was conveying onto the ground from the dumpster.
- Follow up: The old dumpster was replaced with a new dumpster and the dumpster and grease barrel’s area was cleaned.
- There was residue in the ice machine and soda nozzle.
- Follow up: The ice machine and soda nozzles were cleaned.
- Coleslaw made on 5/14/19, stew made on 06/06/19, and cottage pie made on 05/31/19.
- The manager discarded them.
- Follow up: All food containers have date labels within 7 days. A notice of intent to suspend their permit was issued during the follow-up for not correcting the holding temperature for the hand sinks. All other violations were corrected.
_____________________________________________
Posey's
Score: 82
Violations
- Cracked food prep pans; dirty dishes stored with clean.
- Corrected during the inspection.
- Highest recorded water temperature at the time of inspection was 86ºF.
- Follow up: The water temperature reached 151ºF.
- A hand sink was being used to dump drinks; tools and paint scrapers were stored in hand sink.
- Corrected during the inspection.
_________________________________________________
Clean Plate Recommendation
725 Beltline Rd SW, Decatur, AL 35603
Score: 98
If you're like me, nothing satisfies better than a juicy burger -- add cheese please!
Forget the salad bar, at the 'burger bar' you can dress up your hamburger and bun with a wide selection of toppings and spices.
But if you're going off the menu -- their "bucket list" burger has plenty on top like a fried egg, American cheese, bacon, an onion ring, Bobby's sauce and a pickle on top.
Turkey and veggie burgers are also available for non-red-meat eaters.
Freshly cut fries get a pop of seasoning with salt pepper and garlic.
For dessert, their thick creamy custard serves as the base for concretes, sundaes and shakes.
They say they work hard to maintain a clean space.