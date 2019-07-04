County for a Cure hosts 3rd Annual Mud Volleyball for a Cure tournament

ATHENS, Ala. – Serve up some support this July for a wonderful cause.

County for a Cure is hosting the 3rd Annual Mud Volleyball for a Cure tournament Saturday, July 20th, at Swan Creek Park to help the American Cancer Society. This Volleyball tournament has an 8 person team minimum with at least two females required on the playing court.

The last day to register is July 10th but teams that register by July 8th will receive a free shirt.

The cost to participate is $20 per player and all proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

There is also a $250 cash prize for the team that wins the tournament.

Register for the event at active.com or email michelle.williamson@limestonecounty-al.gove.

