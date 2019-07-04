× Catch a performance of ‘Mary & Myra’ at the Historic Lowry House

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need weekend plans? You won’t want to miss ‘Mary and Myra’ at the Historic Lowry House.

In the summer of 1875, Mary Todd Lincoln resides in an insane asylum, sent there by her only living son. At this point in her life, Mary has lost three sons and her beloved husband, President Lincoln. Her progressive friend Myra Bradwell (America’s first woman Lawyer) arrives to help Mary gain her release by exposing the injustices of her trial. But Myra’s motives and Mary’s sanity are both up for debate, as they grapple with their pasts and their perception of freedom and womanhood.

You and your family still have multiple opportunities to enjoy the play. Tickets are $15. The Historic Lowry House is located on 1205 Kildare Street in Huntsville. Showtimes are as follows:

July 5 at 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at 7:30 p.m.

July 7 at 2:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 256-489-9200 or click here.