Added security means quiet 4th of July at Point Mallard

DECATUR, Ala.- A month after two people were injured in a shooting at Point Mallard, the water park had one of its biggest crowds of the summer. Hundreds of families were also dodging some showers before the fireworks.

The busy 4th of July at Point Mallard wasn't completely ruined by the rain.

"It was really really hot when we first came in, but getting in that pool was refreshing. We loved it, we're having a blast," Hazel Green resident Staci Grimwood said.

Families in Decatur didn't need much convincing to escape the mid-90-degree heat.

"It's actually our first time coming out, it's pretty fun. My favorite part was the bowl slide," Gadsden resident Paul Grant said.

Point Mallard once again, attracted hundreds of parents and kids for the holiday, one month after a shooting injured two people during a summertime party.

"I saw a lot of security, they were checking bags, I saw a lot of presence on 4-wheelers around the entire park," Grimwood said.

That was peace of mind for many parents. By 5:00 p.m., it wasn't a threat of violence that sent families scampering to their cars, it was a rumble in the sky.

"I was hoping we'd get to be out here a bit longer but it looks like it's about to start raining," Grant said.

"We've been coming here for years. It's tradition, I'd come here any day of the week," Point Mallard visitor Mandy Davis said.

By the time the rain quit, it made for a cooler and not so sweltering show.

The Spirit of America is the largest event hosted by Point Mallard this summer until next month's 'Battle of Decatur' Civil War reenactment and Riverfest in September.