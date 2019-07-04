× AAA Alabama to offer free towing on July Fourth

ALABAMA – If you need a tow on the Fourth, AAA has you covered.

For the 33rd year, AAA Alabama and wrecker services across the state will provide ‘Tow-for-Life’. This service includes a free tow up to 10 miles to the drivers home on July 4th.

Al.com reports that this free service in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The service will be provided to both AAA members and non-members from 6:00 p.m. Thursday until 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

If you need a tow, call AAA Alabama at 1-800-AAA-HELP.

July 4th is traditionally one of the most dangerous days of the year to drive, according to AAA.