UAH Hockey’s future in the WCHA uncertain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - University of Alabama in Huntsville head hockey coach Mike Corbett was caught off guard when he first heard the news that the Western Collegiate Hockey Association is looking to restructure, and eliminate three teams including the Chargers.

The seven teams in the conference that plan to explore other options for the 2021-2022 season are Minnesota State Mankato, Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, and Northern Michigan. That would leave just UAH, Alaska, and Alaska Anchorage in the WCHA.

While this move is not yet set in stone, if it does indeed go down, what's next for the UAH hockey program?

"From talking to our administration over the last few days, we're committed to hockey we're committed to building our new building," said Corbett. "You know what we're committed to our team and our kids coming in, and you know what where do we fit? I think we'll have to wait and see and gather as much information as we can."

The Chargers will open up their 2019-2020 hockey season on October 5th at UMass-Lowell.