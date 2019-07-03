Sizzling heat, humidity continue for the 4th of July into the weekend

Hot and humid conditions continue this week as high pressure sits over the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, tropical moisture continues to push into the Tennessee Valley, adding to the heavy and oppressive feel to the July heat.

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s for the Fourth of July. Coupled with the humidity, “feels like” heat indices will climb into the upper 90s to the 100-105 degree mark. This is a rather impactful range for anyone working the grill or lifeguarding at the pool for long periods of time outdoors — be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in cool areas often.

Daily chances for storms doesn’t mean daily guarantees: You’ll notice that we keep a 20-50% chance of rain in the forecast from the Fourth of July into the Holiday Weekend. This range means that we are confident that a rain shower or storm is possible somewhere in north Alabama, but not necessarily everywhere. Therefore, look at these ranges as “rain is possible, but don’t cancel your plans”, especially for a 20-30 percent chance forecast.

A 40 to 50 percent chance of rain indicates that the rain and storms will be more widespread, coverage-wise. However, it doesn’t not guarantee that it will rain specifically where you leave. Again, do not cancel your outdoor plans, but do have a “Rainy Day Plan B” in case you are one of the “lucky ones” that receives the downpour.

(Click here to read the latest forecast discussion)