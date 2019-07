× Second arrest made in Beaumont Place murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police have charged a second person with capital murder for a June shooting.

Darius Jamel Johnson, 21, is charged with the murder of Rashaud Cisero Greenwood on June 9 at Beaumont Place apartments.

Greenwood was shot during what police said they believe was a drug purchase.

Another suspect in the murder, Tavias Lavon Drake, 25, was arrested June 18. He also is charged with capital murder.