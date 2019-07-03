× Scottsboro man arrested twice in two days on drug charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Scottsboro man arrested over the weekend for drugs found himself back in jail again Monday, Marshall County authorities said.

Michael Christopher Gray, 37, was first arrested June 29 on Highway 79 north of Guntersville where the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said he was walking into traffic. He was charged with public intoxication and possession of suboxone.

Gray posted a $2,500 bond and was released, authorities said.

But two days later, the sheriff’s office answered another call on Highway 79 where Gray was reportedly knocking on doors. This time, deputies said they found Gray holding meth and the pain medication Lyrica.

Gray was booked back into the Marshall County Jail and had his bond revoked on the previous charges.