Road work to cause lane closures on Highway 72

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Work on the new Jordan Road extension on Highway 72 will cause some lane closures and reduced speed limits for the next few weeks.

Madison County officials said crews will be working on Highway 72 East between Ryland Pike and Wall Road beginning July 8.

The county is extending Jordan Road to 72, making it easier to turn on and off the highway. The area has been the site of numerous accidents.

Construction is expected to last about three weeks. Drivers both east- and westbound should expect periodic lane closures and reduced speed limits.