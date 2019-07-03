× Rescue efforts underway for missing kayaker in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Rescue crews have a boat in the water searching for a missing kayaker near Sportsman’s Park in Limestone County.

Authorities say they got an emergency call around 8 p.m. A man and his girlfriend had been kayaking on the Elk River when she says she heard him yell. She reported that the kayak was still there, but he was gone.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Marine Police, the Athens Limestone Rescue Squad and Owens Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.