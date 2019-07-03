Rescue efforts underway for missing kayaker in Limestone County

Posted 9:27 pm, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46PM, July 3, 2019

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Rescue crews have a boat in the water searching for a missing kayaker near Sportsman’s Park in Limestone County.

Authorities say they got an emergency call around 8 p.m. A man and his girlfriend had been kayaking on the Elk River when she says she heard him yell. She reported that the kayak was still there, but he was gone.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Marine Police, the Athens Limestone Rescue Squad and Owens Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.

 

 

Google Map for coordinates 34.846430 by -87.116135.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.