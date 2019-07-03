Remembering Heat Wave Of 2012 – Some Of the Hottest Air Of All-Time

The second half of June through the first part of July was one of the hottest stretches we’ve ever had here across the Tennessee Valley. For two and a half weeks we had an average high temperature of 100.8°F at Huntsville International Airport included a high of 106°F on June 29, 2012. It wasn’t just us in the Tennessee Valley, but most of the country experienced all-time record heat and heat related deaths.

That is one of my Facebook memories that popped up last week. We were just getting started! Here is another one from our distinguished storm chaser Mike Wilhelm:

On June 30, we officially got to 106°F at Huntsville International just missing the all-time record by 2 degrees (108°F in 1931). Here is how it played out on the calendar.

Here is a look at the National Climate Report. Some of these temperatures are truly unbelievable! Norton Dam, Kansas, hit 118°F on June 28!

National Climate Report

We had a large high pressure ridge sit across the midwest and southeast at this time. Typically the hottest part of the summer is late July and early August. It’s just a reminder that under the right conditions, we can heat up above 100° anytime during the late spring and summer!