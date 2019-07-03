× Post-War Lives of Paperclip Families

As the Rocket City nears the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, much attention is given to the scientists and engineers who worked the problem that eventually led America to the moon. But it’s appropriate to also consider the families that immigrated to the United States following WWII. Post-WWII German POW rocket scientists were transferred to Ft Bliss, TX starting in 1945. Families began to follow a year later.

What was it like for the children who moved from wartime Germany to Texas and finally Alabama? This week, we release four episodes that work to capture those experiences (1946-50) as told by four people who lived it.

Operation Paperclip: Family Life at Fort Bliss

German engineer Willie Mrazek surrendered to U.S. troops at the end of WWII and disappeared. His daughter Ursula Vann describes the uncertainty growing up under Army camp conditions and a foreign culture in part 1 of this 4-part panel discussion with offspring of von Braun’s team.

Coming to America through a Boy’s Eyes

Volker Roth was only 4 years old when his family arrived in America. He shares memories of air raids, train rides, dust storms and learning to interact with Americans post-war.

Immigration as Great Adventure

As German scientists and their families were moved to the US, there was both secrecy and risk. But for young boys, it was a great adventure. Klaus Rosinski reminisces with Uwe Heuete and shares humorous stories from their youth.

The Post-War Lives of Paperclip Families

Operation Paperclip brought German scientists and their families to America in the chaos following WWII. Uwe Hueter provides firsthand experiences about life when his father Hans’ followed Wernher Von Braun to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.

Giving Credit

The panel was hosted by the German-American Heritage Committees. The podcast episodes were produced by our host and long-time anchor Steve Johnson with production by Daniel Godwin.

