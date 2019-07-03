× Multiple crews respond to house fire on Overleaf Point in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Crew responded to a house fire call off Zierdt Road on Wednesday morning.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue were called to the fire at 104 Overleaf Point around 7:50 a.m. According to officials, no one has lived in the house for about 2 years but a guy checks on it once a week.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, according to officials.

Authorities ask you to avoid the area.

