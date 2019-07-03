× Meet a sloth and befriend tortoises at the Natural History Exhibit coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Don’t miss the opportunity to see a sloth, tarantulas, and even more wildlife.

The Foundation for Animal Rescue and Education is partnering with Little Ray’s Nature Centres and others to host the Huntsville Wildlife Festival on Friday, July 5th and Saturday, July 6th. Attendees can meet 30 live animals, including a sloth, armadillo, ferrets, snakes, and many more.

This interactive and educational event is open to all ages and kicks off at 10:00 a.m. with festivities lasting until 5:00 p.m. at Bridge Street Town Centre.

The Huntsville Wildlife Festival will open at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday for special needs families to attend in a smaller crowd.

Tickets for this family-friendly event are $14.50 per person with ticket discounts available for groups of 3 or more.

Children 2 and under can attend for free.

Discounted tickets are available to purchase online until the day before the event.

Animal Presentations:

Reptiles and Invertebrates-

10:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:15 a.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:15 p.m.

10:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:15 a.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:15 p.m. Mammals and Birds-

11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Animals at this event come from Little Ray’s Nature Centre, which is the largest exotic animal rescue in Canada, and provides sanctuary for hundreds of seized and unwanted pets until the best long term solutions can be found.

In addition to helping fund Little Ray’s Nature Centres, a portion of proceeds will go to the Sloth Conservation Foundation and the Wildlife Conservation Society.

For more information on accessibility, sponsoring, and volunteering, click here.