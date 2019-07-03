Man flown to hospital following Florence shooting, police investigate

Posted 12:02 pm, July 3, 2019, by

(Photo: Getty Images)

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Marengo Street just after midnight on Tuesday, July 2nd. When police arrived they say they found a white male, 20, laying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

According to officials, the man was given first aid and was taken to NAMC and later flown to Vanderbilt. His condition is not known at this time.

A person of interest was located at the scene but no charges have been filed at this time, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.