Man flown to hospital following Florence shooting, police investigate

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Marengo Street just after midnight on Tuesday, July 2nd. When police arrived they say they found a white male, 20, laying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

According to officials, the man was given first aid and was taken to NAMC and later flown to Vanderbilt. His condition is not known at this time.

A person of interest was located at the scene but no charges have been filed at this time, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.