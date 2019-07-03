INSIDE LOOK: Trash Pandas stadium construction update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - So much progress has been made on the Trash Pandas stadium, but there is still a lot of work to be done before opening day.

"I get very emotional I come out here some days and think about where this all started which was in a spare bedroom in my house in Vermont and now to see all these people employed and think about the hundreds of thousands of people that will be out here next season," said Trash Pandas owner Ralph Nelson.

This stadium will be one of, if not the best, in minor league baseball with grade A facilities, which is what Nelson says this community deserves.

The lights are up, the posts for the scoreboard are here and this stadium is coming along fast; in fact, Nelson says he's very impressed with the construction progress so far.

"Construction's actually ahead of schedule for our January 15 completion, which is fantastic cause it gives us three full months to really kick the tires and make sure everything's working before our first game, but you watch this every single day and it just seems like progress from one day to the next is incredible," Nelson said.

WHNT News 19 will continue to update you on the stadium's progress and any announcements the Trash Pandas make.