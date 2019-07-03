Great Smoky Mountains offers volunteer project opportunities

Posted 5:42 am, July 3, 2019

Landscape view of Great Smoky Mountains from overlook with yellow wildflowers in the foreground

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park is offering volunteer opportunities during service days that continue over the next few months.

Park staff is leading the one-day events for people of all ages interested in learning more about the park and pitching in to help with projects.

Projects start at 9:00 a.m. and last until 1:00 p.m. and can be used to fulfill community service requirements for high school and college students, Scout groups and civic organizations.

Tools and safety gear will be provided. Wear closed-toe shoes and bring water and snacks.

To participate in an enrichment activity after each project, bring a sack lunch.

Dates are July 13th and 27th, Aug. 17th, Sept. 14th and 21st and Oct. 5th.

For more information, click here.

