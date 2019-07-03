× FREE Adoptions during Huntsville Animal Services ‘Mane’ Attraction event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville’s Animal Services Department invites you to meet their ‘Mane’ attractions at the shelter. Just like the lions in the wild, the overwhelming number of dogs and cats at the shelter are showing off their furry manes.

Let the adult canines and felines ‘sweep you off your feet’ from Wednesday, July 3, through Saturday, July 20, and adopt for free. You can help save a shelter pet’s life!

The free adoption special includes spay or neuter surgery, rabies, and other vaccinations, a microchip for pet identification, city license, collar and deworming. Some pets may be excluded from the adoption special.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call (256) 883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check them out on Facebook.