Fire breaks out at Jim Beam aging facility in Kentucky

WOODFORD COUNTY, KY. – Multiple crews are on the scene of a major fire at a bourbon warehouse facility in Kentucky.

Officials say two barrel warehouses at a Jim Beam aging facility caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

WKYT reports that one warehouse initially caught fire with flames spreading to the second structure.

Officials say a lightning strike may have started the fire but the cause has not been confirmed.

WKYT also reports that approximately 45,000 barrels of bourbon were in the warehouse.

No injuries have been reported.