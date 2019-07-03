Downpours, storms, and dry spots: the summer ‘norm’ sticks around for a while

There’s a daily chance of scattered thunderstorms over the next week, and that chance tells you two things about the weather:

It will rain in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee on a daily basis for the next seven days. The rain will be unevenly distributed, scattered, spotty, ‘unfair’ or even chaotic in coverage.

We don’t get many summertime days with widespread rain; it happens now and then, but even those instances are usually from waves of thunderstorms. That kind of development could happen this weekend (Saturday and Sunday), but the exact positioning and timing are still very questionable.

So should you expect rain on any given day? I’d say it this way, ‘be prepared for rain on any given day, but understand it may not happen directly where you are at any given moment!

The European model ensemble gives us about a 50% to 70% chance of at least 1.0″ of rainfall in the next fifteen days combined. One thunderstorm can do that much in less than an hour, so in the chaos of summer storms you may end up with some spots getting 3 or 4 inches of rain and some getting 0.3 or 0.4 inches.

Such is life in the South in summer!

-Jason

