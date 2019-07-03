Documents show Mobile boy found in burned home didn’t die of fire

Posted 7:53 am, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:00AM, July 3, 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities believe an Alabama boy found dead inside a partially burned home didn’t die from the fire.

Court documents show 7-year-old Case Ketchum of McIntosh died from blunt force trauma before southwest Alabama firefighters pulled him from a smoldering mobile home early Sunday.

His stepmother, former school worker Jacqueline Patricia Stewart, is charged with capital murder in his death.

Officials say the 45-year-old Stewart escaped from the blaze unharmed, and she is now jailed in Washington County. A complaint against Stewart doesn’t reveal additional details about what investigators believe happened.

An attorney representing Stewart didn’t return an email seeking comment Wednesday, but a preliminary hearing is set for July 23 in Washington County.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.