Decatur 15U Softball All-Stars get set for World Series

DECATUR, Ala. - The Decatur 15U All-Star Softball team is headed to Gulf Shores to compete in the Rec All-Star World Series.

This group of girls finished second in the state, qualifying them for the World Series, and they are trying to raise money to cover their expenses with a gofundme. The team will also be taking donations at the Decatur Wal-Mart from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 7th.

Head coach Matt Webb is so proud of what his girls have accomplished so far this season.

"You know just to show up and start working as a team and you know playing ball as a team is hard," said Webb. "When you put twelve girls together that haven't hardly played together, they just meshed well you know?"

"Like I mean we do have sad times during it if we lose but we always get cheered back up because well you win some and you lose some," added center fielder Tierra Boyd.

Click here for the link to the gofundme page.