× Bear found in Morgan County family’s driveway

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities were called to a Morgan County home to help get rid of an unwanted guest.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Priceville police said a black bear was found at a home in the Cove Creek subdivision off of Highway 67 Tuesday night.

The person who called in the bear said they arrived home around 10 p.m. to find it eating from their garbage, authorities said.

Alabama Game and Fish Division workers were called out to help relocate the bear.