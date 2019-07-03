× Appeal denied for man convicted of killing Deshler coach

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A man serving life in prison for the 2013 murder of a Deshler High School coach has been denied an appeal by the Alabama Supreme Court.

Jeremy Leshun Williams, 35, is serving a life sentence for the murder of Brioni Rutland.

Williams had asked for his conviction for murder to be thrown out, claiming he is innocent and had ineffective counsel during his trial. Lower courts denied his appeal.

Williams was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 for Rutland’s murder. Authorities said Rutland was stabbed more than 70 times and shot in the head before his body was dumped in the Tennessee River. Williams was initially charged with capital murder, but a jury found him guilty of a lesser charge of intentional murder.

Williams is serving his sentence at Limestone Correctional Facility.