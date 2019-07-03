× AMBER Alert issued for abducted child from Anniston

ANNISTON – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an AMBER Alert for an abducted child from Anniston.

ALEA says 2-year-old Catalina Chloe Rimpsey is believed to be abducted by Freddy Victory Rimpsey Sr.

Catalina is described as being 36 inches tall, weighing 31 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Rimpsy Sr., 75, is described as being 5’10” tall, weighing 215 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

The child and her father were last seen in Anniston around 11:30 a.m. Authorities believe they may be in a navy/tan 1999 Ford Econoline E150 with Alabama Tag# 11FP201 and could be traveling to Chicago.

The father is known to visit a store near the Alabama and Georgia state line to play the lottery on Wednesdays.

If you think you have seen them or have any information, contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Center for Missing and Exploited Children directly at (800) 228-7688 or call 911.