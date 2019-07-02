Volunteers nearly finished building 5,000 model rockets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala.- In two weeks, families are invited out to watch a world record attempt in Huntsville.

Workers at the Space and Rocket Center will launch 5,000 rockets simultaneously on July 16th.

Volunteers from Intuitive Research and Technology have put in over 600 working hours to put the pieces together.

And they still have over a thousand to go before the big day.

"It's fun to get away from the office for a little bit and do something like this," volunteer Dave Witteveen said.

The men and women form an assembly line, tasked with building the little red, white and blue rockets.

"We can do around 100 in an hour," volunteer Matthew Lynn said.

The group of volunteers with Intuitive Research and Technology corporation are back at it, four months after the Space and Rocket Center tested out 300.

"Of those 300, only two didn't launch," US Space and Rocket Center director of mission support Robin Soprano said.

A reason that was blamed on the wind. Like scientists do, experts modified the rockets in preparation for this month's launch.

"I believe we'll have great success and bring the record home," Lynn said.

"Really to commemorate all of those engineers and everyone who got us to the moon back in 1969," Soprano said.

With just two weeks to go until the big event, organizers say they've got over 3,000 of the model rockets built. Organizers say for it to count toward a world record, each of these rockets has to climb over 100 feet in the air.

"I was in launch initiative in elementary school where we built our own model rockets, so it's really taking me back to my roots," Lynn said.

"Once you get the hang of it, it goes pretty fast," Witteveen said.

Every finished rocket is marked with a dash. This group has two weeks to go, Soprano says they're right on schedule.

If you want to come out and see the event, the launch is happening at 8:32 a.m. on July 16th at the Space Camp Launch Complex.

That's the exact moment Apollo 11 launched 50 years ago.