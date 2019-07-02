× Underage roofer falls to death in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — An underage construction worker is dead after he fell while repairing the roof of an Alabama business.

AL.com reports it happened about 11 a.m. Monday at Cullman Casting Corp., an iron factory in Cullman.

The 15-year-old roofer, whose name was not released, was described by police as a Guatemalan national living in Alabama.

Police Lt. Todd Chiaranda says the teenager stepped into one of the unsupported sections of the roof and fell about 35 to 40 feet.

Chiaranda said there was safety equipment at the job site “but it was not used.” He says the boy was hired by W and W Restoration, which was subcontracted by Apex Roofing.

An investigation is ongoing but Chiaranda says there’s nothing to lead investigators to believe it was anything other than an accident.