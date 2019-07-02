× Two arrested after meth and marijuana found in Courtland home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies arrested two people after they found marijuana, meth, and cash in a Courtland house.

Authorities found marijuana, cash, and “ice” meth which led to the arrest of Terrence Lemar Garner, 30, and Brandi Lashawn Hampton, 23, both from Courtland.

Gardner and Hampton were both charged with Drug Trafficking and First-Degree Illegal Possession of Marijuana. Both are in the Lawrence County Jail with a $11,000 bond.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit along with Moulton Police, Franklin County Drug Enforcement Unit, Morgan County Drug Task Force, Colbert County Drug Task Force and the ALEA Region E Narcotics Enforcement Unit were all involved in the bust.