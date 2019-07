× The ‘Penny-A-Page’ sale returns to Books-A-Million July 13th

Need a good book to read by the pool? Books-A-Million has you covered.

On Saturday, July 13th, BAM is hosting their ‘Penny-A-Page’ sale to say thank you to loyal customers. Millionaire’s Club Members can get one book for a penny a page at any Books-A-Million location.

This deal is limited to one transaction per customer and includes any book with page numbers in the store.

