Robbery suspect brought back to Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A man wanted for robbery has been brought back to Lawrence County to face charges.

Sami Saleh Mahmoud was extradited back to the Lawrence County Jail.

Mahmoud was captured at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport June 25.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Mahmoud got into an altercation with his employer at the Country Mart store on County Road 460 in Trinity and robbed the store of cash.

Mahmoud is being held without bond.