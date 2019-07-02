× Police: Teen charged with killing Rod and Paula Bramblett was going 89-91 mph

AUBURN, Ala. – The 16-year-old charged with killing Auburn announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula was going between 89 and 91 miles per hour when his vehicle hit theirs in May, police said.

The speed estimate comes from an affidavit filed Tuesday morning in Johnston Edward Taylor’s manslaughter case in Lee County.

Auburn police say Taylor’s Jeep crashed into the Brambletts’ SUV at Shug Jordan Parkway and Samford Avenue May 25. Paula Bramblett was pronounced dead at East Alabama Medical Center. Rod Bramblett died at UAB Hospital.

Taylor did not attempt to brake, according to data from the Alabama Law Enforcement. He was accelerating from 89 to 91 miles per hour when the crash happened, according to the data; the speed limit in the area is 55, and Auburn police said the Brambletts were waiting at a stop light when they were hit.

A blood test did turn up positive for marijuana in Taylor’s blood, authorities said.