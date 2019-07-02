Picnic tables stolen at Tropical Sno in Huntsville

Posted 2:51 pm, July 2, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There’s nothing like a sno-cone during the dog days of summer, but a local Tropical Sno location has a problem on their hands.

According to a social media post, the picnic tables they have outside of their trailer were recently stolen.

Owners say they move the trailer every night to a secure location and they leave the picnic tables in the parking lot. For many years, they have never had a problem with tables being removed.

Children quickly found a solution to the problem, they are bringing their own picnic blankets to enjoy their sno-cone.

The owners told WHNT News 19 they are going to surrounding businesses to try to get security camera footage.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.