Picnic tables stolen at Tropical Sno in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There’s nothing like a sno-cone during the dog days of summer, but a local Tropical Sno location has a problem on their hands.

According to a social media post, the picnic tables they have outside of their trailer were recently stolen.

Owners say they move the trailer every night to a secure location and they leave the picnic tables in the parking lot. For many years, they have never had a problem with tables being removed.

Children quickly found a solution to the problem, they are bringing their own picnic blankets to enjoy their sno-cone.

The owners told WHNT News 19 they are going to surrounding businesses to try to get security camera footage.